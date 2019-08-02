Lok Virsa reference: AC indicts PPP senator, others

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Friday indicted PPP Senator Robina Khalid and others in a Lok Virsa corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir on Friday took up the hearing of Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP Senator Robina Khalid and others. PPP Senator Robina Khalid and former officers of Lok Virsa Mazharul Islam, Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi appeared before court during the hearing.

The Accountability Court indicted all the accused whereas PPP Senator Robina Khalid and others refused to accept the allegation and said they are not guilty. The Accountability Court has summoned witness on next hearing and adjourned the case till September 4.

PPP’s Senator Rubina and others were accused of alleged plundering of Rs30.13 million in Lok Virsa funds. NAB had nominated Rubina Khalid, former Executive Director of Lok Virsa Mazharul Islam, chief executive director of Cosmos Production Pvt Ltd in Self Generated (SGF) of Lok Virsa Dr Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi as accused in the reference.

NAB reference against Senator Robina and others states that the accused had committed the “offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999.”

NAB said that during the investigation, it was established that Mazharul-Islam had misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production “in connivance with” Senator Robina Khalid and Dr Zafar.

Additionally, NAB said that Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar had “gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of [the] agreement without calling the fresh tenders/without any competition and also failed to deposit the 50 percent profit earned by them.” They added that this had resulted in a loss of Rs30.13 million to the national exchequer.