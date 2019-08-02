DHA murders

Police given one week to charge sheet Atif Zaman

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Friday granted police another week to present the charge sheet against the suspect of the DHA double murders, Atif Zaman.

Atif allegedly killed his business partners, anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat, over a monetary dispute in the Defence Housing Authority on July 9 and tried to commit suicide. At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer, Ateequr Rehman, moved an application before the South district’s Judicial Magistrate 5, Abdur Raqeeb Tunio, that a draft of the charge sheet was sent to the senior police officer and he was awaiting for their approval to submit it. The magistrate allowed the IO seven days to submit the challan and directed him to ensure the document is submitted to the court on August 7. The court also directed the IO Ateequr Rehman to arrest the absconding suspects, Adil Zaman, by the next hearing.

Talking to the media, the IO said the investigation is underway and hoped the absconding suspect will be nabbed soon and would be charge sheeted with the arrested suspect. Both Atif and Adil are brothers and according to the police were together when they committed the crime. Atif was remanded to the prison in judicial custody on July 23. Three FIRs were registered against Atif under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 23(1)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act at the Darakhshan police station.