President directs Sindh governor to tackle Karachi’s rainstorm situation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail to utilise all out resources to handle the situation, caused by the recent rainstorm in Karachi.

The president said this in a meeting with the Sindh governor who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr wherein the two discussed the overall situation of Sindh, particularly the Karachi city, a President House statement said.

Imran Ismail apprised the president about the problems confronting the people of Karachi after the recent rains and the measures taken for their resolution. During the meeting, Imran Ismail also briefed the president regarding the progress on the federal government-funded development projects being executed in Sindh.