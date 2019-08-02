close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Hasan confirms his marriage date as 20th

National

Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowler, Hasan Ali Friday confirmed that he will be marrying the Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo on August 20 in Dubai.

The 25-year-old held a press conference in his hometown Gujranwala on Friday, where he said that the nikah ceremony will be attended by only his family and close friends. The reception and other events of his marriage will take place later.

Shamia is a B-Tech degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering from Manav Rachna University. She worked for Jet Airways and currently is a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines. Earlier three Pakistani cricketers, including Zaheer Abbas, Shoaib Malik and Mohsin Khan, had also their soul-mates from India.

