Dara Adamkhel to have model coal mine

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has agreed on the establishment of the model coal mine at Dara Adamkhel along with the construction of service roads to mining areas in the merged districts.

He also directed to ensure safety and precautionary measures in the mines in the newly-merged tribal districts. The chief minister was chairing a progress review meeting of mines and mineral department, said a handout. Mahmood Khan expressed satisfaction at the steps taken for control of illegal mining in the province, adding that the mining sector has an important role in generating revenue and stabilising the economy.

He directed the department to undertake the pragmatic measures for maximizing the revenue generation from this sector, adding the national and international investors should be facilitated in order to attract maximum domestic and foreign investment. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister Mines & Mineral Dr Amjad Ali, DG Mines, secretary Finance and other officials. The chief minister was briefed in details on the steps required for attracting investors to the merged districts.