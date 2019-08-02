Govt flayed for POL tariff hike

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Peshawar chapter head Attiqur Rehman said on Friday that the monthly hike in the prices of petroleum products had made life miserable for the people.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was acting on the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Attiqur Rehman said the PTI rulers had proved their inefficiency by appointing the economist of the IMF as the State Bank of Pakistan governor. He feared that the prices of the daily use items would also go up with the hike in the POL rates. Attiqur Rehman said that Jamaat-e-Islami would launch Awami March against the galloping price hike on August 25. He said every citizen of the country was indebted to the tune of Rs153,000 but still the government was taking foreign loans, which would further put pressure on country’s economy.