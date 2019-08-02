KP govt increases compensation package for martyred cops

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced increase in the amount of compensation to be paid under the Shuhada package to officials who embrace martyrdom in the line of duty.

It also decided to observe August 4 as “Youm-e-Shuhada.”

This was announced by Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai at a press conference in the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. He paid rich tributes to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the sacrifices it rendered in the war against terrorism.

“The provincial government is paying tributes to the cops who fought with valour and gallantry in the war against terrorism and laid down their lives for the nation,” he said. He added that by observing “Youm-e-Shuhada” on August 4 the government wanted to convey to the police force that it was standing by them.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to increase the compensation amount to be paid under the “Shuhada package.”

Giving details about the increase, he said the amount for the martyred constables to inspectors has been increased to Rs10 million.

“For the rank of deputy superintendent of police, the Shuhada package amount has been increased to Rs15 million. For the ranks of superintendent of police to deputy inspector general of police, the government would pay a compensation of Rs20 million,” the minister announced. He said the police served as the frontline force in the war against terrorism and had the record number of martyrs.