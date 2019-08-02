SBP injects Rs1,750b into market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs1,750 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo through its open market operation. Twenty-one quotes of Rs1,837.9 billion were offered, of which 20 of Rs1,750 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.35 percent per annum, said an SBP press release.