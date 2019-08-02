close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 3, 2019

SBP injects Rs1,750b into market

National

A
APP
August 3, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs1,750 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo through its open market operation. Twenty-one quotes of Rs1,837.9 billion were offered, of which 20 of Rs1,750 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.35 percent per annum, said an SBP press release.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan