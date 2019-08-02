Politics of those running democracy like a robot buried: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the ‘Senate win’ on Thursday had buried for good those who had been running democracy like robot.

In a series of tweets, she advised the opposition parties to first promote democracy within their ranks instead of hurling threats at honourable senators, which she termed as a condemnable act.

“Casting of vote on one’s own accord is the real democracy,” she maintained.

“On what justification, those, who ran the Changa Manga Group of Industries, are today speaking against the senators, who acted in accordance with their conscience. Raj Kumari jee, open your eyes, this is Naya Pakistan and people are rejecting politics of hierarchy and slavery,” she tweeted.

She contended that why ‘Raj Kumari’ forgot the announcement, which ‘Zill-e-Subhani’ made before the 2013 general elections results.

“For personal and political interests, you did not spare even the symbol of the Federation,” she wrote.

Firdous said two major political parties had rejected the proposal floated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Senate polls through show of hand instead of secret ballot.

She noted that the two main political parties had rejected the very proposal while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only political party, which took action against its members of the provincial assembly for changing loyalties. She said the PTI will welcome any positive step or amendment in this connection.

She said that PML-N leaders might form an investigation committee, but she proposed, it should also investigate the Changa Manga and Murree rest houses.

“Those, who had discouraged politics based on morality are today, giving sermons on morality in politics. Those, who were defeated in 2018 general election, yesterday again faced a crushing defeat in the Senate,” she noted.

The special assistant cautioned that if the two main political parties did not part ways with the menace of corruption, these would be confined to a few districts only. “There is no future of those, who are trying to defend the corrupt political leadership,” she warned.