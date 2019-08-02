Geo TV to air LSA 2019 awards today

KARACHI: Geo TV will broadcast the biggest awards of Pakistan 18th LSA 2019 on Saturday 8 pm. The Awards will have leading stars from music, film, drama, fashion and style. Leading artist’s performance will add a great entertainment value. Geo is the broadcast and promotion partner along with Jang Group as well. The inception of Lux style Awards occurred in 2002 and brought fashion and entertainment industry of Pakistan together to celebrate their achievements. Since then, Lux Style Awards has continued to serve as a platform that honors excellence by acknowledging existing and emerging talent from the Fashion, Film, Music and Television industry.

Being one of the most anticipated and sought after nights, LSA continues to honor legends, merge music and fashion with dance and drama to re-create some of the most iconic moments for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The grandeur has kept on getting bigger and better in the last 18 years.

The Lux Style Awards this year has announced the nominations for 24 categories in the genres of Fashion, Film, Music and Television for year 2019. The Lux Style Awards is in its 18th year and this time, expect a lot of hosts and entertainment segments that will dazzle and amaze the audience. Awards honors excellence in the categories of Music, Fashion, Film and Television.