Sat Aug 03, 2019
Sabah
August 3, 2019

NAB chairman welcomes State of Medina concept in governance

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that Uswa-e-Husna is a perfect path for every Muslim and concept of State of Medina is happily welcomed in the governance.

Speaking at Sweet Homes in Islamabad he expressed that children of Pakistan Sweet Homes will illuminate the name of the country. Javed Iqbal asserted that hopes of the nation are tied to the children and youth. He offered the children to visit the NAB office saying our doors are open all the time if you want to visit.

