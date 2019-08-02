Zilhaj moon sighted: Eidul Azha on August 12

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Zil Hajj moon has been sighted, hence Eid-ul Azha would be observed on August 12 across the country.
This was announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman here on Friday after chairing the moon-sighting committee meeting. The members of the moon sighting body attended the meeting among others.
KARACHI: Zil Hajj moon has been sighted, hence Eid-ul Azha would be observed on August 12 across the country.
This was announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman here on Friday after chairing the moon-sighting committee meeting. The members of the moon sighting body attended the meeting among others.