Carlos to lead Patriots

BARBADOS: There have been a lot of changes in the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team for 2019, Robin Singh as the new coach, Chris Gayle leaving for the Jamaica Tallawahs, and a very differently looking squad lining up for the new CPL season which gets underway on September 4, says a press release.

One of the players who has been with the Patriots from when the franchise was formed in 2015 is Carlos Brathwaite, who will be back in Patriots colours for the upcoming season, and this year he will be captaining the side. He says he cannot wait to get the season underway.

“I’m very excited! I think we had a good last couple of years where we challenged really well on the field, we went to the final and then we made it to the playoffs as well. So, this year is about trying to continue that same thought process, that same set of game plan and try to be as attacking as we could potentially be. Obviously, we had Chris (Gayle) and Evin (Lewis) at the top.

“Chris is now gone so we need to find a replacement for Chris, probably not in the same style that he would play, but with the results that he would normally bring to the team.

“Obviously, that’s another big character gone in the dressing room as well, so we have to manoeuvre slightly differently, but we need the same results where we challenge for the top four and then once we get to the top four, we challenge for the title,” he said.

Gayle was a big part of the recent success the Patriots have achieved, but he has now moved back to his native Jamaica Tallawahs. Brathwaite says he had a huge impact in the Patriots dressing room, and on him as a player.

“I think people look for the shouting and the ‘hurrah’ and Chris is not necessarily that. He’s more calm, collective, cool. He leads by example. He has the respect of everyone in the dressing room, so whenever he speaks you know his words are worth the weight in gold.

“I think a lot of people take his coolness and his calm persona for granted but there’s very much a whole heap of respect in all the dressing rooms I’ve been fortunate enough to play alongside him in, everyone in the dressing room gives him maximum respect,” Brathwaite said.

Even without Gayle, the Patriots have a very strong and experienced squad for the 2019 season. They have six players who took part in the recently concluded cricket World Cup, including Brathwaite. With the likes of Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana, Pakistani stalwart Mohammad Hafeez and West Indian talent like Lewis and Fabian Allen, the Patriots will be looking to make it to the knockout stages for a third successive year.