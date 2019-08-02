DAVIS CUP TIE

Govt to extend full backing to PTF

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will provide all support to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to host the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Zone Group I tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex on September 14-15.

A well-placed source in the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) told ‘The News’ that a high level meeting chaired by IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and attended by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and other officials of the ministry and Pakistan Sports Board was held here on Friday to finalise the arrangements for the tie.

“The ministry has decided to extend all possible support to the PTF to hold the tie in a befitting manner.

The Pakistan Sports Board officials who were present on the occasion were told in clear terms that all the required upgradation work on the venue should be completed in one month’s time,” a ministry official said.

He said the PSB officials were taken to task on their failure to maintain the Roshan Khan Squash Complex adjacent to which the tie will be played.

It is believed that the building is one of the most neglected part of the sports complex where no upgradation work has been carried out in recent past.

The Pakistan Squash Federation, which is planning to host the Asian senior and word junior tournaments

here in the next couple of years, has again requested the PSB to initiate the upgradation work. However, the PSB officials have yet to carry out any work on the venue except whitewash.