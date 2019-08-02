Mani hopes new first-class structure will produce results soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani Friday said the game cannot flourish at all levels without making changes in the domestic cricket and it will need a couple of years to start producing results.

Mani, who was in Islamabad on Friday, told ‘The News’ that domestic cricket including first-class structure needed to be revamped for better future results.

“There was no other option but to make changes in the existing cricket structure. For better future results and to restructure the first-class cricket on modern lines we had to make changes which we did.”

The PCB chairman said that the system will start delivering results in a couple of years.

“I am hopeful that new first-class structure, which will be operational from upcoming season, is expected to produce results in a couple of years. We should give some time to the new system to stand on its feet. Once that would happen I am hopeful it will start producing results.”

He added that the board would cater the needs of all six associations, which are to be given rights to play first-class cricket this season.

“Initially the PCB will look after all the requirements of these associations. Hopefully with the time every association will become self-sufficient.”

To a question on the new PCB’s Constitution, Mani said it was very much in the pipeline. “I met the concerned officials even today and am hopeful that the new constitution will get its final shape after the required approval soon. I have been told that the approved constitution will be with the PCB soon.”

Mani was also confident on the international cricket’s return to Pakistan shortly.

“The Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s delegation is due in Pakistan on August 6 and will be returning to home on August 9. During their stay, the delegation will look and judge the security measures for the expected series between the two countries in October.”

The delegation will visit Karachi on August 6 and then its members will hold meetings in Lahore during next two days.

The PCB chairman added that no decision had been made yet on the series venue.

“The delegation’s recommendations will be vital in this regard. Don’t forget that it was Sri Lankan team that was targeted by terrorists in 2009 in Lahore. So they will have to be very careful before deciding on this issue. We are confident and expect that the series against Sri Lanka will be played in Pakistan and the international cricket will return to the country at the earliest.”

The PCB chief was not ready to talk about the outcome of the Cricket Committee’s meeting that went smoothly in Lahore on Friday. “Let them recommend whatever they want. I will not say anything on that.”

The Cricket Committee’s meeting was held under PCB Managing Director Waseem Khan late Friday. Coach Mickey Arthur, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and head coach Inzamamul Haq appeared before the committee and gave their point of view on overall performance of the team during the last three years with special context to World Cup.

Misbahul Haq, Urooj Mumtaz, Zakir Khan, Muddassar Nazar (co-opted members) and Wasim Akram (available on Skype) were also present in the meeting.