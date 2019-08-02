Hungarian doctors separate Bangladeshi twins joined at head

DHAKA: Bangladeshi twins who were joined at the head were recovering Friday after Hungarian surgeons performed a marathon 30-hour operation to separate their skulls and brains.

The three-year-old twins, named Rabeya and Rukaya, suffered from a rare embryological disorder affecting an estimated one in every five to six million births. They were "stable after the final separation," said Andras Csokay, a neurosurgeon with the Action for Defenceless People Foundation (ADPF) that organised the 35-strong Hungarian surgical team.

After the separation at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital, Csokay's team began to cover the wound area with soft tissues generated by a tissue expansion process carried out in Hungary. Rafiqul Islam, the father of the twins, was relieved and overjoyed.

"The doctors have separated my babies. I have seen them with my own eyes. They are now fine," said Islam, a teacher from the rural northwestern district of Pabna. He praised the doctors and added: "I hope my daughters will fully recover and grow up healthy and have a normal life."

Before the surgery doctors had said there was only a 50 percent chance of the twins surviving. According to ADPF, only a handful of operations to separate twins joined at the head have been successful.