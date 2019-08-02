Three booked for chopping off woman’s leg

OKARA: Police on Friday booked three people on the charge of chopping off a leg of a woman over a marriage issue at Fatyana village on Friday. Mubarak Ali had contracted love marriage with the relative of accused Tufail, Akram and Maula Bakhsh one year ago. The accused waited for the return of the couple to the house of Bashiran Bibi, the mother of Mubarak Ali. On the day of the incident, the accused stormed into the house of Bashiran Bibi and allegedly beat her badly. They also allegedly chopped off her leg. The police have started investigation.