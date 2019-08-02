PM for promoting tourism at int’l forums

close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday emphasised the need for highlighting the tourist places of Pakistan at international level while focusing on provision of world class facilities to the tourists.

Chairing the meeting of Task Force on Tourism in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said there were numerous opportunities of promotion of tourism in the country. The meeting was attended, among others, by SAPMs Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, concerned ministers from Punjab and KP and senior officials.

Imran Khan said during establishment of tourist zones and their development, special care should be taken not to disturb the natural beauty and environment of the area. He also directed to compile the relevant laws as soon as possible. Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on efforts to highlight the tourism potential of the country at international level and the progress being made in provision of facilities to tourists.

