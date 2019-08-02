Pak Navy shifts air defence battalion to Ormara

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has completed shifting of its 21st Air Defence Battalion from Karachi to Ormara to fulfill operationally designed tasks. The 21st air defence battalion of Pakistan Navy was raised in Manora, Karachi about a decade ago and now it has been shifted to its permanent location at Ormara. Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gillani Commander Coast performed the inauguration of the air defence battalion in Ormara, Balochistan, which is being developed as Pak Navy's operational base. The air defence battalion is currently equipped with modern air defence weapons and sensors.