India deploys 28,000 more troops in IHK

SRINAGAR: India is deploying over 28,000 more paramilitary troops in Held Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris ongoing struggle for securing freedom from its illegal occupation.

These additional troops are being sent to IHK less than a week after New Delhi moved 10,000 soldiers to the occupied territory.

Over 280 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in the Valley, official sources said. The paramilitary troops mostly CRPF personnel are being deployed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, they said. However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops), the sources said.

The decision to send the troops came after India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval returned from a two-day visit to the Valley last week. Media reports quoting official sources said he met senior officers and reviewed the situation in the territory which is still under president’s rule. Meanwhile, Indian home ministry Friday said the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation and that these things are not discussed in the public domain.

According to another report, one Indian soldier was killed Friday and another injured in an attack in Shopian district of the Held Kashmir.

Two Indian troops were critically injured in an attack during a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of the district. One of the wounded soldiers succumbed to his injures at Indian Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army vehicle was damaged after it hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the road in Zahidbagh area of Pulwama district. Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

On the other hand, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation Friday in Diver area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Locals said all entry and exit points of the village have been sealed by the troops.