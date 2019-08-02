close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

2 children die

National

KHAR: Two children died in separate incidents in Bajaur district on Friday, local sources said. They said that a 10-year-old Saeedullah drowned while swimming in a seasonal stream in Utmankhel tehsil.

The locals retrieved the body and shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. Meanwhile, a 9-year-old Sulaiman was electrocuted after he touched a live wire at home in Nawagai tehsil.

