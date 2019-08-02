ANP MPA says he is not interfering in Torghar admin affairs

MANSEHRA: Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Laiq Mohammad Khan has said he never interfered in the affairs of district administration in Torghar.

“I want to make it clear that I have never indulged in affairs of the Torghar district administration and have no role in the transfers of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioner and district nazim should avoid labelling baseless allegations against me,” he told a news conference. The tehsil nazim Kundar Hassanzai, a tehsil of Torghar district, Syed Shahzad Shah, addressed press conference as well.

Laiq Mohammad Khan said that Torghar district nazim, Dilroz Khan, accused him of interference and backing an engineer in the Communication and Works Department in a section of the press. He said the allegations were baseless. “I have been working hard to bring Torghar on a par with developed districts in the province and would carry out this noble mission despite such baseless propaganda being hatched by the district nazim,” said Laiq Mohammad Khan. Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Shah said that it was the ANP-led government in 2011 which gave Torghar status of a settled district and earmarked a special package of Rs5 billion for its development.