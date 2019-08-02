2 alleged power thieves arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Task force team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday caught red handed two persons while taking direct power connection.
On the special directions of chief executive, Pesco, Task Force teams along with Police and Pesco personnel carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub-division and arrested two persons in Mohallah Gharibabad in Swabi for taking direct connections.
According to spokesman, FIRs were lodged. During checking, the teams removed several tampered meters. Similarly, during operation, amount was recovered from defaulters.
