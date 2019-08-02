Eight sacrificial animals markets

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad has said that eight sacrificial animals markets will be established in the district. These markets would be established at Kot Santram, Bucheki, Mor Khunda, Syedwala, Mandi Faizabad, Warburton, Shahkot and Sangla Hill, said by him while chairing a meeting at his office on Friday. He said that the Livestock Department Nankana would check those animals which were brought to the district for sale. He directed the staffers of the Municipal Committee Nankana to make proper cleanliness arrangements. He said that these markets would be monitored through close circuit cameras. ADC (Revenue) Nadir Magsi, all assistant commissioners and district information officer Ch Tasadduq were also present.