Demo against death of girl

JHANG: Residents of Old Jhang on Friday staged a demonstration against the death of an 11-year-old girl after falling in floodwater. They also demanded construction of a mini bridge on flood safety wall of the city. Earlier, Mumtaz Bibi was on her way along with her mother when suddenly she fell and died in floodwater. They demanded the Punjab CM and other authorities take notice of the issue. Later, the police high ups rushed to eth spot and assured the protesters that their issue would be brought into the notice of the higher authorities. At this, the protesters dispersed. The senior officials of the district administration were not available to comment on the issue as they were in Faisalabad due to the Punjab CM visit there.