Alleged killer of three brothers held in Malaysia

CHARSADDA: The police claimed that the alleged killer of three brothers had been arrested in Kuala Lampur, capital of Malaysia, through the Interpol. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan said the alleged killer, Nadir Khan, was nabbed in Kuala Lampur through the hectic efforts of the Interpol and Pakistan’s interior ministry. He said that two other accused, Pir Muhammad and Nasir Jamal, involved in the crime had already been arrested. The DPO said that three brothers, Kashif, Sajjad and Shabbir, were gunned down on May 26 due to a dispute over the ownership of a piece of land at Ali Jan Killay in the limits of Umarzai Police Station in Charsadda. He added that the first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused and the hunt for the killers was started. Irfanullah Khan said that a joint investigation team headed by him was constituted and tasked to arrest the accused. “Scientific techniques led the police to arrest the

two accused, Nasir Jamal and Pir Muhammad, along with their facilitators,” he pointed out. He said the main accused, Nadir Khan, would be brought back to Pakistan after his arrest in Malaysia to face the triple murder charges.