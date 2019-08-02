NAB submits report on KTH AC plant to court

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted a report in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on not connecting the air-conditioning plant to the OPDs and various wards in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar.

The NAB prosecutor prepared and submitted the report on the PHC directives. The court had taken the notice of the non-functioning of the hospital AC plant after reports that patients were facing hardships due to disconnection of the AC plant from OPDs and wards.

In the report, it was revealed that the air-conditioning plant was non-functional at the OPDs where patients were facing hardships. It was revealed in the report that three wards, including Orthopedics, Children and Surgical, were without an air-conditioning facility.

The report said that the hospital administration had replaced the old system of air-conditioning in the hospital and now the administration had not connected the AC plants in the OPD and the wards to the system due to which patients were facing hardships in the scorching heat.

The report said the KTH administration had also decided to shift the OPDs to the basement of the hospital, but still has not shifted.

However, the prosecutor said that the OPD patients would also face hardships in the basement due to suffocation as there is no air-cooling arrangement there. In the report, the prosecutor also suggested that the hospital administration should have separate AC plant for every block of the hospital. The hospital administration had also approached the high court for provision of funds for the installation of the AC plant from the provincial government.