Blood donation camps arranged to mark Police Martyrs Week

PESHAWAR: A number of blood donation camps were set up at different parts of the provincial capital on Friday in connection with the Martyrs Week of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The KP Police is observing the Martyrs Day on August 4 to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force. On Friday, blood donation camps were held at different places of Peshawar and other districts where policemen and people from other walks of life donated blood.

Besides, walks were held at Peshawar Police Lines and interior parts of the city where senior police officers, traders and media persons marched to pay tributes.

The capital city police officer Karim Khan led a walk at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines where a number of media persons also participated and presented salute at the memorial of the martyrs.