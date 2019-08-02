Youth to be provided livelihood opportunities in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and UNDP on Friday stressed the need for adopting innovative ways to address the issues of unemployment and lack of livelihood opportunities in the merged districts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Finance and Planning Taimur Jhagra and resident representative of UNDP Ignacio Artaza were speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate vocational training for 500 youth from the tribal districts of Khyber, North and South Waziristan. The training is being organised at the Human Resource Centre of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) in Hayatabad. The six-month training is being funded by the USAID through UNDP in a project being implemented by the SRSP in the three districts.

The youth are being imparted training in different trades including solar panel, auto mechanic, motorcycle, refrigeration and air-condition repairing. The trainings are certified by the City and Guild London. Speaking on the occasion, Ignacio Artaza urged the trainees to make the best use of the opportunity. “All the stakeholders must strive to create such opportunities for all the youth in this region,” he said.

Ignacio praised the SRSP for establishing a state-of-the-art training institute in Peshawar for communities. Taimur Jhagra thanked the donors for supporting the government’s efforts for expanding livelihood opportunities in the remote region.

The minister said that the hope that he saw in the trainee’s eyes should drive everyone to change this country for the better. “A dynamic skill sector could transform our job market and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be the leader setting the example for the rest of the country,” he added.

Yasir, Shah, one of the trainees from Khyber, said that he would establish own business on completion of the training. Another trainee Saddam Hussain from North Waziristan hailed the stakeholders for organizing the programme.

Zahid, from Khyber, enrolled in the motorcycle repair course shared his views about the training programme. He acknowledged the efforts made by the private sector for the rehabilitation of the tribal youth.