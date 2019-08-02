Terrorist arrested in Pindi, explosives recovered

LAHORE: A CTD team arrested a terrorist of banned outfit LeJ in an Intelligence-based Operation in Rawalpindi and recovered explosives. The terrorist identified as Saqib Saeed was arrested from Adiala Road. The CTD team recovered explosives and parts to make an IED from his possession. He was carrying these items to commit an act of terrorism in Pindi. A case vide FIR no 26/2019 under Section 4/5 ESA and 7 ATA has been registered in CTD Police Station Rawalpindi.

Mobile phones snatcher nabbed: Wardens arrested a mobile phones snatcher within no time in the Kot Lakhpat police limits Friday. The culprit used to snatch cell-phones from citizens in vans and cars. He was handed over to the local police for further investigation. Meanwhile, wardens arrested a trailer driver over offering bribe in the Lorry Adda traffic sector. CTO appreciated the efforts of wardens concerned.