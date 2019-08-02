Cattle show

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday organised a cattle show at tent-pegging ground here. UAF VC Dr M Ashraf along with UAF Director Farms Dr Shahid Afzal Gill distributed prizes among the winners. As per results, in the category of crossbred cow, Ahsan Hashmi cow clinched the first position with weight of 1,194kg while Muhammad Hasnain’s cow stood second with the weight of 1,110kg and Sheikh Waseem’s cow got the third position with 1,040kg weight. In the category of Sahiwal breed, Hashim Ali’s cow clinched the first position with weight of 1,102kg while Shashma’s cow stood second with the weight of 930kg and Ch Abdul Rehman’s cow got the third position with 900kg weight. In the category of bull, Abdul Rehman’s bull clinched the first position with 980kg weight while Muhammad Nawaz’s cow stood second with 935kg weight and Fiaz Ahmad’s cow got the third position with 930kg weight. In the goat category, Ahsan Hashmi bagged the first position with 310kg weight while Farrukh’s goat stood second with 308kg weight and Farrukh’s goat from Gujrawala remained third with 306kg weight. In the goat milk contest, Ilyas Gujjar’s animal stood first with 32 litres, Allah Ditta’s goat got second with 27 litres and Ilyas’s goat bagged third position with 27 litres. In the goat’s beauty contest, Akmal’s goat from Rahimyar Khan bagged first position, Jam Irfan from Rahimyar Khan got the second and Akmal’s goat from Rahimyar Khan secured third position in the contest.