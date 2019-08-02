Girl tortured to death by ex-brother-in-law

SIALKOT: A man allegedly abducted and tortured to death his former sister-in-law. The body of Farah Shahzad was found by her mother Khalida Parveen in a rented house at Mohallah Nawa Khooh of Gohadpur village in the limits of Muradpur police. Khalida Parveen alleged that Adil, ex-husband of her elder daughter Nabeela Kausar, and his friend Waqas had kidnapped Farah a few weeks ago and shifted her to the said locality. She said that Adil had married Nabeela 14 years ago and divorced her couple of years back. Khalida alleged that Adil and his friend Waqas had developed illicit relations with Farah. She alleged that the said persons had killed Farah over some reasons. On the report of Khalida, the police arrested Waqas and registered a case against both accused persons.

FIVE DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police on Friday arrested five drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them. Nekapura police arrested Naqash with 1.32kg hashish, Rangpura police nabbed Ahsan with 1.36kg hashish, Cantt police arrested Nazeer with 2.2kg hashish, Sadar police arrested Sher Anwar with 2.1kg hashish and Badiana police caught Akram with 1.1kg hashish. The police have registered separate cases against the accused.