Sanjrani meets PM, thanks him for support

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who survived no-trust move a day earlier had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Friday.

The prime minister felicitated the chairman on securing the confidence of the House in a no-confidence motion sponsored by the opposition. Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and MQM’s disgruntled member Muhammad Ali Saif, who presided the no-trust proceeding of the House on designation of the President, were also present in the meeting.

The sources told The News that Imran Khan reminded the Senate chairman that the Senate represents the Federation and it is dignified part of the Parliament where sobriety must be observed. He said the House should play positive and constructive role in the legislation business.

The prime minister said the government attaches great esteem to the Upper House of the Parliament and would continue to bring important business before the House for consideration. The sources said that Sadiq Sanjrani thanked the prime minister for his support and sentiments for him and the House. He maintained that he would strictly abide by neutrality and will run the House in impartial manner as he had been doing in the past.

It has been officially stated that the prime minister expressed confidence in the abilities of Sadiq Sanjrani and expressed hoped that he would continue dispensing his duties in an efficient manner like previously. The prime minister said the full confidence of Senate members on the leadership of Sadiq Sanjrani is a confirmation of his leadership, skills and running the affairs of Senate smoothly. Imran Khan also congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on achieving the confidence of Upper House of the Parliament. Shibli Faraz endorsed the views of the prime minister and said that Sadiq Sanjrani conducted the House business in decorous and serious manner.