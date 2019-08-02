Better for Bizenjo to accept defeat: Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has termed Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks about head of a national institution as baseless. In a statement on Friday, he said it is better for Mir Hasil Bizenjo to accept his defeat in the no-confidence resolution against the Senate chairman than levelling such unfounded allegations. The minister said Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s statement does not reflect his political wisdom and maturity.