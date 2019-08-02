Bizenjo may face 5-year imprisonment, says Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem has said that Senator Hasil Bizenjo may face five-year imprisonment under Sections 499 and 500 of Pakistan Penal Code over his statement against the head of a national institution. In an interview, the minister said Hasil Bizenjo’s statement comes under criminal deformation. He said that under Article 63-1G, the person indulging in maligning the Pakistan Army becomes disqualified. He said that it was very unfortunate that some people were defaming the institutions of the country. He said such statements make no difference and defending the country’s institutions is the duty of the government.