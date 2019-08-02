Maryam, Shahbaz should come on one platform first: Sh Rashid

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif should come on one platform first before talking about other things.He said Maryam Nawaz wants to save her father by asserting pressure, while Shahbaz Sharif wants to save his son.

Talking to media in Karachi, he claimed that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rescued his kid Sadiq Sanjrani from opposition’s no-confidence motion. Sheikh Rashid said he had predicted failure of no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani 10 days ago.

He said that he will tender his resignation to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instead of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The minister also talked about some upcoming railway projects and announced to increase freight trains by 20 percent from August 10. He mentioned that he doesn’t need to give any attention to the remarks of Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo because he is showing anger after getting embarrassed. “This is only way to release his frustration,” he added. Sheikh Rashid said steps are being taken to revive Karachi Circular Railway and about 38 kilometres of track has been cleared. He however said the remaining 4 to 5 kilometres track cannot be cleared without the support of the Sindh government. He asked the Sindh Government to come forward and help revive this major transportation mean for the people of Karachi. He said the deficit of railway has been decreased upto 4 to 5 billion rupees.

Sheikh Rashid announced that the route of Sindh Express is being extended till Multan from 10th of this month.