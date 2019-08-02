Consular access to Kulbhushan: Pakistan awaits Indian reply

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan did not appear to be disheartened as no progress was made in talks between Pakistan and India’s diplomatic channels to agree to a date, time and modalities leading to condemned spy and terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav being granted consular access as ordered by the International Court of Justice.

Officials say that even if bilateral relations are at all-time low, Pakistan will abide by the judgment of the International Court of Justice and engage with India on the modalities to be agreed upon.

Jadhav, 49, a serving Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017, after which India moved the ICJ, seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

Pakistan insists that its diplomats would be present in any such meeting, a condition that was rejected by India on Friday. Reports from New Delhi quoted officials who have informed Pakistan that they want “unimpeded consular access”, while rejecting Pakistan’s condition that not only Pakistani diplomats but a CCTV recording would be installed during the meeting.

This government sources told ‘The News’ that it is simply to put pressure on the death row prisoner to make him realise that all his actions were being documented and that it does not conform with the provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. The same could have been done by Pakistan’s Intelligence in a discreet manner as it did during the meeting of Jhadhav with his mother and wife.

In fact so intense was the scrutiny at the Foreign Office when Jadhav’s wife came to meet him that her shoes were confiscated for fear that they were wired, and as yet not returned to the lady.

On Friday, spokesman at the Foreign Office told the media, that through a Note Verbale, “We have offered the Indian High Commission to avail them of consular access this Friday. The reply from the Indian side is awaited.”

New Delhi had immediately responded with the Spokesman at the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry commenting, “We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of the ICJ judgment,” he said, adding that Delhi will “maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels”. The ball on Friday was now in Pakistan’s court whether it would offer “unimpeded access” or not. “Pakistan was asked yesterday (Thursday) to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal in the light of the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Its response is now awaited,” the Indian media said.

While Pakistani reports suggested that consular access was to be granted to Indian diplomats at 3 pm local time on Friday, India had declined to confirm the time and date of the meeting and instead said that it would review Pakistan’s offer.

In Islamabad, Pakistani and Indian diplomats were tightlipped and refused to offer any comment.