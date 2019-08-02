Eidul Azha on 12th

KARACHI: Zilhaj moon has been sighted, hence Eid-ul Azha would be observed on August 12 across the country. This was announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman here on Friday after chairing the moon-sighting committee meeting. The members of the moon sighting body attended the meeting among others.