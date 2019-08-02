FBR unearths tax evasion by restaurants, bakeries

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to more than 200 key restaurants and bakeries in the metropolis, seeking details to verify their compliance with the laws to file tax returns and wealth statements, sources said on Friday. The Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Karachi issued notices to 214 restaurants and bakeries, directing them to provide details of sales and income tax returns.