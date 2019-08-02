close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of the security forces were martyred and another was injured in an attack in Razmak in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, sources said. The sources said that a checkpost of the security forces was attacked in Razmak in which three soldiers were martyred. The attack was carried out on the Malkan checkpost. The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Abdul Jabbar and sepoys Asif and Nizamuddin. One soldier, Mohammad Ismail, was injured in the attack.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story