US, Russia rip up Cold War-era INF missile treaty

BANGKOK: The United States and Russia ripped up a Cold War-era missile pact on Friday in a move that raised the spectre of an arms race between the global powers.

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty limited the use of medium-range missiles, both conventional and nuclear. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Washington´s formal withdrawal in a prepared statement at a regional forum in Bangkok, minutes after Russia pronounced the treaty void.

Both sides had signalled their intention to pull out of the treaty for months, trading accusations of breaking the terms of the deal.

“Russia is solely responsible for the treaty´s demise,” Pompeo said in a statement issued at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers´ meeting.