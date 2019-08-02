close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

SBP to hold sports events on I-Day

Sports

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab will hold sports competitions in all divisional headquarters to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner, this was announced by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Adnan said Sports Board Punjab has always organized competitive sports events on national days. “The upcoming sports events on the occasion of Independence Day will be a golden opportunity for male and female players to show their potential in their respective sports. They must take part in these sports competitions with full devotion”.

Aulakh said there is plenty of sports talent in far-flung areas of the province and Sports Board Punjab is striving hard to nurture this valuable talent. “The holding of sports competitions on Independence Day is also part of our move to polish sports talent from remote areas of the province”.

