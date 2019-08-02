Perry the greatest female player to see: Edwards

LONDON: Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has lauded Ellyse Perry, the Player of the 2019 Women’s Ashes, as the “greatest” the women’s game is “ever going to see”, following Australia’s emphatic run in the multi-format series where they beat the hosts 12-2, losing only the tour-ending T20I.

A record 7 for 22 - the best figures by an Australian woman in ODIs - in the third ODI, a second consecutive Ashes Test hundred - a first-innings 116 in the one-off Test at Taunton, which she followed up with an unbeaten 76 in the second dig - headlined Perry’s 378 runs and 15 wickets in the series overall. She averaged 94.50 with the bat and 12.86 with the ball across all three formats.

Currently the No. 1-ranked allrounder in ODIs, Perry topped both the batting and bowling charts - across formats - rounding off her England tour with a gritty 50-ball 60, albeit in a losing cause, in the third T20I on Wednesday. The last Ashes, hosted by Australia in 2017, saw Perry hit an Australia record 213 not out in the historic day-night Test in Sydney, her maiden international hundred.