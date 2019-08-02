Canelo loses IBF belt

LOS ANGELES: Middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez has been stripped of his International Boxing Federation belt after failing to agree terms on a mandatory title defence, his promoter Oscar De La Hoya revealed on Friday.

Alvarez, who also holds the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles, has been forced to relinquish his IBF crown after negotiations for a fight with Ukraine’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko fell through.

Alvarez, who won the IBF belt in May after beating Daniel Jacobs in 12 rounds, had been expected to fight Derevyanchenko in October after recently electing to skip his traditional September fight date. The Athletic reported Friday that Derevyanchenko is now set to enter negotiations with former champion Gennadiy Golovkin for a potential fight for the now-vacant IBF belt.