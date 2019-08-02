close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
Agencies
August 3, 2019

Brathwaite to captain St Kitts in CPL

Sports

KINGSTON: Carlos Brathwaite has been named captain of CPL franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, taking over from Chris Gayle who will move back to Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming season.

Brathwaite, part of the Patriots since its formation in 2015, is also the T20I captain of the West Indies, being at the helm for close to three years now.

“I’m very excited!” Brathwaite said. “I think we had a good last couple of years where we challenged really well on the field, we went to the final and then we made it to the playoffs as well. So, this year is about trying to continue that same thought process, that same set of game plan and try to be as attacking as we could potentially be.”

The all-rounder had words of praise for the departing Gayle, acknowledging his contribution to the franchise. It was under Gayle’s leadership that Patriots made the top four in the last two years, going to the final in 2017.

