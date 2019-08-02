Hungarian expedition scales K-2

ISLAMABAD: Szilard Suhajda-led Hungarian expedition conquered 8611 metres high K-2, the second highest peak.

After three successful acclimatization rounds, Szilard and David started the attempt to conquer the peak last Sunday. At the end, David did not climb to the top due to his health problem, but he was supporting Szilard on radio from the base camp.

David decision was extraordinary. He sacrificed his ambitions for the success of the expedition. Szilard made it to the top and became first Hungarian climber to conquer the peak.He also is the first Hungarian mountaineer, who reached the Summit of K2 without extra oxygen and Sherpa support.

He shared his experience during of scaling the peak during press conference hosted by Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy Initiative.“I am delightedly announcing the success of the 2019 Hungarian K2 Expedition. I am here at the peak of K2. It is an amazing experience. The sky is clear, I can see everything, the view from the ridge is beautiful. Next time, I hope that we will stand together at a nice peak,” said Szilard to David from the Summit last Thursday.

Last week, it was still questionable whether David and Szilard had any opportunity to attempt the climb, because the Sherpa climbers reported about very deep snow close to the peak.

According to the reports, 120 climbers (75 international and 45 Sherpa in ten teams) were on K2 during this period with Sherpa, and few of them could make it!Despite of the deep snow on the peak, the two Hungarian mountaineers did not give up. The further aim of the two is to achieve the 14 mountains above 8000 metres.

After climbing K2, only two, Sisapangma, and Everest are missing from there bucket list. Climbing successfully an ’eight thousand’ high Summit by Hungarian mountaineer happened in 2016 last time, when David Klein was the first Hungarian climber reached the peak of the most dangerous Annapurna.