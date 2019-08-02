close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
AFP
August 3, 2019

Baxter quits as SA coach

Sports

JOHANNESBURG: England-born Stuart Baxter quit Friday as South Africa coach after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) campaign in Egypt during June and July. “I feel that I cannot continue to work with the required professionalism and passion as I have done,” the 65-year-old told a press conference at a Johannesburg sports club. Baxter was widely unpopular with the South African public, while the media welcomed his decision to leave a job reportedly worth 490,000 rand ($33,500/30,000 euros) a month.

