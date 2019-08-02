SL’s security delegation due on 6th

LAHORE: A six-member delegation of Sri Lanka Cricket will arrive in Pakistan on August 6 to review the country’s security situation ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series under the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan will host the island-nation for two Test matches and hope to do so in the country. Pakistan have been hosting their Tests in the UAE ever since terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009. According to details, the delegation will be briefed on the National Stadium in Karachi and its overall security situation on August 7. The security delegation will also pay a visit to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on August 8. They are also scheduled to meet Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan.