Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Mahoor first Pak woman shuttler among world’s top 150

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad made history as she became the country’s first woman badminton player to break into the top 150 in world rankings.

The 22-year-old from Karachi is currently ranked world number 149 in the singles rankings. She is at number 377 in the women’s doubles category. “With immense pleasure I inform you all that my world ranking has increased to 149 Alhamdo Lillah, making me the first ever female badminton player of Pakistan to reach 150 in world ranking,” Shahzad tweeted.

The 22-year-old has improved 24 places in the standings to reach 149 from 173 and recently participated in tournaments in Benin and Ivory Coast. Mahoor represented Pakistan in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in which she participated in the women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and mixed team events.

