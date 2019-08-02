PFB delegation meets Japanese Consul

LAHORE: President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah with the delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball met Japanese Consul Takahir Tamura in Islamabad on Friday.

M Tahir Mehmood Secretary Finance, M Hamood Lakhvi Managing Member, Haseeb M Sherazi Director Development PFB and Syed Ali Khawar, captain Pakistan U-15 Baseball, were part of the delegation.

Fakhar briefed Japanese Consul regarding the efforts of Pakistan Federation Baseball for the development and promotion of baseball in Pakistan adding that Pakistan U15 baseball team is going to China for the participation in U-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 while the national team is going to Taiwan for the participation in Olympic Qualifying round for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

PBF chief further said that for the above mentioned events federation was working hard and that the national training camps are underway.Japanese Consul appreciated the efforts of PFB for the uplift of game in the region. Tamura assured the PFB delegation of all support and cooperation regarding the training of baseball teams.